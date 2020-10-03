Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

USAS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.65 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Americas Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Americas Silver by 1.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver by 15.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver by 32.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

