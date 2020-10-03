Ameris Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

