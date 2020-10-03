Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $344,221.98 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 102,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.