Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.78.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,868 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

