Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol is benefiting from its diversified business model that lowers volatility of individual-end markets and geographies. Information technology, data communications, mobile devices, and industrial markets are expected to report robust top-line growth in the near term. Moreover, acquisitions helped the company strengthen its product offerings and expand customer base. These are tailwinds to the top line in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, weak military, commercial aerospace and mobile devices sales are expected to hurt third-quarter sales. Additionally, significant competition in almost all areas of operation remains a headwind. Lower anticipated demand from China is a concern for Amphenol’s customers. Moreover, ambiguity over the timing of the automotive market recovery is a downside for Amphenol.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. restated a sell rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amphenol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphenol by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,068,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 596,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $51,164,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

