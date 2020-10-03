Analog Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 148.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

