Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,100. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $324.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

