Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $54.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.98 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $60.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $193.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.28 million to $196.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 50.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 224.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $324.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.