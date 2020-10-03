Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 530,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

