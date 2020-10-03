Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.36. 1,772,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,540. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

