Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.48. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

