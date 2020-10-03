Analysts Expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.97 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post $29.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.69 billion. Kroger posted sales of $27.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $132.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.10 billion to $133.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.01 billion to $129.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $438,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,534. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after buying an additional 1,459,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,734,000 after buying an additional 232,116 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,305,000 after buying an additional 1,404,027 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 5,702,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149,669. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

