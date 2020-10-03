Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Announce -$2.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings per share of ($2.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the lowest is ($2.44). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($7.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.81) to ($7.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after buying an additional 3,338,596 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,475,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,497,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,427,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. 1,358,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.