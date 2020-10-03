Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1,361.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.95. 41,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,306. The firm has a market cap of $148.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

