Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

NYSE BK opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

