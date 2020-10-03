Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crexendo Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crexendo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Nichols expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CXDO. B. Riley started coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $3,072,000 over the last three months. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.