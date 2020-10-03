Analysts Offer Predictions for Terex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 5,507 shares of company stock worth $106,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 34.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 285.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 509,388 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

