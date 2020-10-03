Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Target Price at $16.80

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALPN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,700. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 1,120.46%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.