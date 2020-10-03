Analysts Set Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target at $25.87

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,195,000 after purchasing an additional 717,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,678,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZRE traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 121,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

