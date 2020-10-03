Analysts Set Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Target Price at $14.40

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 295,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $561.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 544,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,415 shares of company stock worth $421,300. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

