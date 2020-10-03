Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Target Price at GBX 226.70

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226.70 ($2.96).

SBRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,282.76). Also, insider Simon Roberts sold 69,585 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £130,123.95 ($170,029.99).

Shares of LON SBRY traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 191.60 ($2.50). 4,805,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 236.70 ($3.09). The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.40.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

