Analysts Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Target Price at $123.80

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.75. 228,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $176.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock worth $2,272,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after buying an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after buying an additional 347,094 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $30,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.