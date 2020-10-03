Analyzing CARBO Ceramics (OTCMKTS:CRRTQ) and ReTo Eco-Solutions (OTCMKTS:RETO)

CARBO Ceramics (OTCMKTS:CRRTQ) and ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CARBO Ceramics and ReTo Eco-Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics $161.71 million 0.00 -$304.20 million N/A N/A ReTo Eco-Solutions $37.57 million 0.30 $4.48 million N/A N/A

ReTo Eco-Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CARBO Ceramics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CARBO Ceramics and ReTo Eco-Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics 0 0 0 0 N/A ReTo Eco-Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CARBO Ceramics and ReTo Eco-Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics N/A N/A N/A ReTo Eco-Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ReTo Eco-Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of CARBO Ceramics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReTo Eco-Solutions beats CARBO Ceramics on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc. is an oilfield services technology company that provides industry-leading production enhancement and environmental services solutions. By integrating technologies and intellectual capital to design, build and optimize fractures, CARBO delivers complete production enhancement solutions to help oilfield service companies and E&P clients increase the production of oil and natural gas wells and achieve higher ultimate recovery rates. The Company also provides high-performance spill prevention and containment solutions that are engineered to protect the client’s entire wellsite as well as the environment.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction. The company also offers hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; wall materials for insulation, decoration, and for building walls; and construction materials manufacturing equipment, such as automated production equipment with hydraulic integration in China, South Asia, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. In addition, it provides construction solutions, including project consulting, design, and installation. Further, the company undertakes municipal construction projects, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. It offers products through its online flagship store JD.com. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

