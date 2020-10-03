Analyzing Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Arcos Dorados (NASDAQ:ARCO)

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Arcos Dorados’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 0.55 $4.86 million N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $2.96 billion 0.29 $79.90 million $0.38 10.89

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America.

Profitability

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America 5.72% 19.41% 8.92% Arcos Dorados -3.50% -27.65% -3.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Famous Dave’s of America and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcos Dorados 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arcos Dorados has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 40.90%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Famous Dave’s of America.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America beats Arcos Dorados on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 4, 2019, it owned 17 locations and franchised 124 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of March 27, 2019, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,200 McDonald's-branded restaurants in Latin America. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

