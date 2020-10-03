Analyzing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maiden and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maiden currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maiden is more favorable than NI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $576.14 million 0.18 -$131.90 million N/A N/A NI $270.78 million 1.30 $26.40 million N/A N/A

NI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maiden.

Volatility and Risk

Maiden has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -17.45% 82.76% 1.17% NI 8.93% 8.24% 4.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maiden beats NI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

