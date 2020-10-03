Analyzing Myomo (NYSE:MYO) & Sientra (NYSE:SIEN)

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Myomo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sientra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Myomo and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Sientra -140.76% -130.33% -39.95%

Volatility & Risk

Myomo has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Myomo and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sientra 0 0 6 0 3.00

Myomo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.77%. Sientra has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 91.01%. Given Sientra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Myomo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myomo and Sientra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million 4.28 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.23 Sientra $83.70 million 2.14 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -1.55

Myomo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sientra beats Myomo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

