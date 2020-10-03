Analyzing Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Fuse Science (NASDAQ:DROP)

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quidel and Fuse Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $534.89 million 18.46 $72.92 million $2.73 86.21 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Volatility and Risk

Quidel has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quidel and Fuse Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 1 2 3 0 2.33 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quidel currently has a consensus target price of $189.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.41%. Given Quidel’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quidel is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Profitability

This table compares Quidel and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 23.61% 33.86% 21.05% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Quidel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quidel beats Fuse Science on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. It also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, the company offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, it provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, the company offers AmpliVue hand-held molecular diagnostic assay platform for the detection of the pathogen; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, leading universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

