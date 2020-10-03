Analyzing SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) & Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get SMARTONE TELECO/S alerts:

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial -91.85% -115.78% -23.73%

Summary

SMARTONE TELECO/S beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Receive News & Ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.