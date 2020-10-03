Analyzing UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Aristocrat Group (NYSE:ASCC)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

UniFirst has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for UniFirst and Aristocrat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniFirst presently has a consensus target price of $185.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.10%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniFirst and Aristocrat Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.81 billion 1.96 $179.13 million $8.52 22.02 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 7.70% 8.49% 6.74% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UniFirst beats Aristocrat Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Aristocrat Group Company Profile

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

