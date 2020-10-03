Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock remained flat at $$17.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,940. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63.

