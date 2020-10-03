AngioDynamics’ (ANGO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 million, a P/E ratio of 382.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

