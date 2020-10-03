Anglo American’s (AAL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,878.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,695.97. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

