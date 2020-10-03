Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIK. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

ANIK stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 162,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

