ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 743.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

