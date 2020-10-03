Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.47. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

