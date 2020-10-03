Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 961,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $380,151.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,394 shares of company stock worth $2,168,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

