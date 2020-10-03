Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.0931 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, LBank and Huobi. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00262627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01524027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00170452 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bithumb, DDEX, DragonEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, BitMart, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.