Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $41.26 on Friday. Arco Platform has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCE. UBS Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arco Platform by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arco Platform by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $233,000.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

