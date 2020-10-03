Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $951,592. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,821 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 451,958 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

