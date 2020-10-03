Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.80 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $48.80 million and $2.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Poloniex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

