Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.23.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,562. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.