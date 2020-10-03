argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.76.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $262.30 on Wednesday. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -11.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in argenx by 128.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

