Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) versus Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Financial Comparison

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stewart Information Services has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Stewart Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Argo Group International pays out -137.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stewart Information Services pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Argo Group International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argo Group International and Stewart Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stewart Information Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Argo Group International currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Stewart Information Services has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.24%. Given Argo Group International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Group International is more favorable than Stewart Information Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Group International and Stewart Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $1.97 billion 0.61 -$8.40 million ($0.90) -38.52 Stewart Information Services $1.94 billion 0.56 $78.61 million $2.75 16.80

Stewart Information Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Stewart Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International -8.23% -4.61% -0.78% Stewart Information Services 5.20% 12.73% 6.18%

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Argo Group International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; property catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess insurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. This segment distributes its products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment primarily provides search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, and mortgage brokers and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Central Europe, and internationally. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

