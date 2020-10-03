Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 517,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 603.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Get Aritzia alerts:

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $13.32 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.