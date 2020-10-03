Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.61.

NYSE AWI opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 25,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

