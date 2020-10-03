Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Artesian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of -0.04.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

