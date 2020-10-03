Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.17.

NYSE:APAM opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

