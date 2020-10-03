Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.