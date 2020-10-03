ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Pareto Securities raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

