Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ARSSF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. Assura has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

